Russians struck Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and UAVs. Private house caught fire. PHOTO

Russian occupants have been shelling the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and attacking with drones since the evening.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, air defence forces worked in the region, and 5 UAVs were destroyed.

"In the evening and at night, the aggressor fired at the Nikopol district with FPV drones and artillery. They hit Nikopol, the Pokrovske and Myrove districts. A private house caught fire. Rescuers extinguished the fire," the statement said.

The Russians also fired drones at the Synelnykove district - Pokrovske, Mezhova and Mykolaivska districts.

Two private houses and a gas pipeline were damaged. No one was killed or injured.

