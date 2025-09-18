In Kyiv, 33-year-old man burned car that he mistakenly took for his abuser’s vehicle. PHOTOS

In the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv, a 33-year-old man set fire to a parked car at night because he mistook the vehicle for the one that had almost hit him on a street the other day.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kyiv police communication department.

It is reported that recently, at night, the Dniprovskyi Police Department of Kyiv received a report that a car was on fire on Prazska Street. The investigative team of the district police department and the State Emergency Service, who arrived at the scene of the fire, found out that that the arson of a Toyota car was carried out using a plastic bottle containing a flammable substance, which was set on fire and placed under the vehicle.

"Later, in the course of search operations, operatives together with criminal analysis analysts identified and tracked down the suspect, he turned out to be a 33-year-old resident of the capital," the statement said.

According to the offender, he wanted to take revenge on the driver of the car because he mistook the vehicle for the one that had almost hit him on a street the other day.

Investigators served the suspect a notice of suspicion of intentional destruction or damage to property. The sanction of the article provides for up to ten years in prison.







