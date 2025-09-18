Gazprom’s petrochemical complex attacked by drones in Bashkortostan, fire broke out. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Explosions were heard in the Russian city of Salavat (Bashkortostan). The "Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat" petrochemical complex was attacked.

This was reported by the Russian media, Censor.NET informs.

The head of Bashkortostan confirmed the UAV attack on the petrochemical complex:

"Two aircraft-type drones attacked the enterprise. No one was killed or injured. Passive and active defences were activated, and the company's security opened fire to defeat. The extent of the damage is being investigated. We are currently extinguishing the fire, all services are at site."

It is known that the distance to the city of Salavat is over 1400 km.

Read more: Saratov oil refinery hit, explosions heard, fire broke out, - General Staff of AFU. VIDEO









