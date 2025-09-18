ENG
News Photo Trump’s visit to Britain
Trump began meeting with Starmer, - Sky News. PHOTOS

US President Donald Trump arrived at the country residence of the British Prime Minister Chequers and met with Keir Starmer.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Sky News.

It is known that the meeting of the leaders has begun.

Earlier it was reported that US President Donald Trump held a meeting with King Charles III.

Read more: Zelenskyy approved ratification of Centennial Partnership Agreement with Great Britain

