News Photo Shelling of Odessa region
Russia attacked Odesa region: a warehouse building was destroyed and fire broke out. PHOTOS

On the night of 20 September, Russian invaders launched a missile attack on the Odesa region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

The attack caused a fire in the warehouse of a farm and the destruction of a warehouse building with agricultural machinery.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.

Odeska region
