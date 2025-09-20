Consequences of Russian attack on Khmelnytskyi region: one man killed, others injured. Houses destroyed. PHOTOS
Last night, Khmelnytskyi region came under Russian fire.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.
As noted, according to preliminary information, 2 houses were destroyed and about 20 residential buildings were damaged in the Dunaievetska community.
"While extinguishing a fire in a residential building, rescuers found the body of a dead man born in 1979. Two local residents sought medical assistance, they did not need hospitalisation," the statement said.
The victims are being provided with psychological assistance.
