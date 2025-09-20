Pulled out from under fire and carried on his shoulders for hour: police officer with call sign Karabin saved life of seriously wounded colleague in Donetsk region. PHOTOS

A Kyiv police officer with the call sign Karabin saved the life of a seriously wounded colleague in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

As noted, the law enforcement officer was an operative in one of the Kyiv district police departments, and from the beginning of the creation of the Kyiv Rifle Regiment, he did not hesitate to join its ranks, where he continues to defend the country at the front line side by side with the military.







See more: In Kyiv, 33-year-old man burned car that he mistakenly took for his abuser’s vehicle. PHOTOS

"Thus, while performing combat missions in the Toretsk sector, he helped save his wounded comrade, a police officer from Zakarpattia, who could not be evacuated from his position under constant enemy fire for four days," the statement said.

Despite the enemy's tight fire control, Karabin and his colleagues managed to take the soldier away - he had multiple shrapnel wounds to his body and a broken leg. The law enforcement officer treated his comrade's wounds, applied a splint, and since the defender could not move on his own, Karabin carried him on his shoulders for about an hour until he was transferred for further evacuation. The fighter is currently recovering and gaining strength.