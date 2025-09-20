In Russia, head of Umatex Group, which supplied raw materials for production of "Shaheds," shot himself. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The head of Russia's largest composites manufacturer Umatex Group, Alexander Tyunin, was found shot dead.

As noted, the body of Alexander Tyunin, CEO of the UMATEX Group branded NPK Khimpromengineering Joint Stock Company (part of Rosatom State Corporation), was found in a Moscow village.

A gun and a note were found next to the man, which read: "I did it myself, I'm tired of fighting depression for 5 years, it's getting worse, I have no strength."

Most likely, the top manager shot himself.

"Khimpromengineering is Russia's only producer of carbon fibre.

According to Militarny, Umatex Group is Russia's only carbon fibre producer and a key supplier of raw materials for the production of Shahed/Geranium drones.

Umatex and the production of Shahed drones

JSC Khimpromengineering, better known as Umatex Group, is the only carbon fibre producer in Russia. It is its Alabuga-Fibre division in the economic zone of the same name that supplies materials for the production of drones.

Carbon fibre is a key element in the production of fuselages for long-range drones, providing high strength at extremely low weight.

In an exclusive study of Russian documentation, Militarny found and described in detail the technological process of manufacturing the bodies of Russian copies of the Shahed-136, where RC200 carbon fibre is a key component.

Cutting and gluing carbon fibre onto the Shahed-136 / Geranium-2 fuselage matrix, Russian plant Alabuga. Photo: Militarny

Umatex's Alabuga-Fibre plant is located opposite the main production site, where fuselages are glued and finished drones are assembled.

Another key plant, Tatneft-Alabuga-Glass-Fibreglass, is also located near the company, which produces fibreglass fabrics that are also used in the composite fuselages of the Shahed drones.

The Alabuga-Fibre and Alabuga-Glass Fibre facilities near the Shahed plant in the Alabuga Economic Zone. Image: Google Earth

According to publicly available data, Umatex's facilities produce about 95% of Russia's carbon fibre output, producing 1,400-2,000 tonnes of fibre annually. However, with the scaling up of the production of attack drones, this figure could have increased significantly in recent years.

It is worth noting that the To Be Or project notes that this is the 35th mysterious death of Russian top officials and company executives since 2022. In this list, unexpected suicide is one of the most common causes of death.