Day in the Kharkiv region: the Bohodukhiv, Kupiansk and Chuhuiv districts were hit, and there is damage. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, on 20 September, three settlements in the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy fire.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov, on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, there were no casualties in the region as a result of the shelling.

See more: Ruscists repelled near Volodymyrivka. Enemy has advanced in three regions, - DeepState. MAP

The enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:

▪️1 KAB;

▪️7 "Geranium-2" UAVs;

▪️1 FPV drone.

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:

▪️у In the Bohodukhiv district, a private house, outbuildings, and power grids were damaged ( Tymofiivka village);

▪️у In the Kupiansk district, a warehouse, wheat and sunflower seeds were damaged (Velykyi Burluk village);

▪️у In the Chuhuiv district, a non-operating enterprise(Chuhuiv) and a private house (Bilyi Kolodyazh village) were damaged.





