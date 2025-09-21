Enemy struck rescuers again while they were extinguishing fire at critical infrastructure facility in Chernihiv region: two people were injured. PHOTOS

Russian troops have again targeted rescuers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

As noted, a fire broke out at a critical infrastructure facility in the Nizhyn district of the Chernihiv region as a result of an enemy drone attack.

"During the firefighting operations, the enemy struck again at the place where the SES units were performing their tasks.

As a result, two firefighters were injured. They were promptly taken to a medical facility. Doctors assessed their health condition as moderate," the statement said.


















