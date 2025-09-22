Enemy attacked two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: houses and enterprise damaged. PHOTOS

Russian troops shelled Nikopol and Synelnykivskyi districts with artillery and drones. Residential buildings and equipment were damaged, but there were no casualties.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Serhii Lysak.

In the Nikopol region, the district centre, Marhanetska, Myrivska, and Pokrovska communities were hit. The Russians used heavy artillery and fpv drones against them.

Two private houses and an outbuilding were damaged. Also, according to updated information, a five-storey building and local residents' homes were damaged in one of yesterday's attacks in Nikopol.







After midnight, the enemy attacked the Pokrovska community in Synelnykivskyi district with drones. A summer kitchen, a garage and a truck caught fire. Fire was ragging at one of the enterprises. 6 vehicles were destroyed, 3 more were damaged. A private house was destroyed.







