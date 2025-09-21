Two people were injured as result of Russian shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region, - RMA. PHOTOS

During the day on 21 September, the occupiers attacked 4 districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

The aggressor continued to shell Nikopol district using drones and artillery. They targeted the district centre, Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovske, and Myrove communities.

"A 68-year-old man was injured. He received medical aid and will recover on an outpatient basis. Infrastructure, four private houses, several outbuildings and a car were damaged. The gas pipeline was also hit," Lysak said.

Malomykhailivka community in the Synelnykove district was also under attack. The enemy hit it with multiple rocket launchers. A 76-year-old woman was wounded. A kindergarten, garages and private houses were damaged.

In the evening it was noisy in Dnipro and Pavlohrad districts. The enemy sent UAVs to the local settlements. Dry grass was burning.







