New type of attack: occupiers dropped unknown explosives on Nizhyn from drones, - mayor

On September 19, during an attack by Russian troops on Nizhyn, Chernihiv region, the occupiers dropped unknown explosives from drones on one of the city's central streets.

This was reported by the mayor of Nizhyn, Oleksandr Kodola, on Suspilne Studio, Censor.NET reports.

"This is a new type of attack, the Russians have never used it before. So far, experts are investigating what kind of explosives were used. Fortunately, no one was injured and no cars were damaged," he said.

No further information is available on the new type of attack on Nizhyn at this time.

As reported, the enemy attacked rescuers again when they were extinguishing a fire at a critical infrastructure facility in Nizhyn district.