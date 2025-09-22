Consequences of Russian Federation’s strike on Zaporizhzhia: 10 strikes delivered, three people killed, 16-year-old boy among victims. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the morning of 22 September, the enemy was shelling Zaporizhzhia for about 40 minutes, hitting residential areas and critical infrastructure. None of the objects were of military importance.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov.

"Some of the enemy attacks were shot down by our defenders, but at least 10 strikes hit different areas of the city," Fedorov said.

The total number of attacks was recorded:

Kosmichnyi neighborhood - another attack on the car park;

Naberezhna highway - near shopping centres and critical infrastructure. Traffic is temporarily restricted;

Shevchenkivskyi district - residential buildings were hit.

"Not a single object was related to military infrastructure. It was a targeted terror attack on a peaceful city and its residents," said Fedorov.

Three people were killed in the attack. Two Zaporizhzhia residents were injured - a 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy. The latter suffered from an acute reaction and stress.

