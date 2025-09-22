ENG
News Photo Shelling of Sumy region
Consequences of Russian strikes on Sumy region: kindergarten, primary school and high-rise buildings damaged. Two people injured. PHOTOS

Nearly 60 attacks were recorded over the course of the day, with over 40 localities in the region coming under fire. Sumy and Shostka districts suffered the most attacks.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

One civilian was wounded in the shelling. Warehouses, an apartment building, and a cargo terminal were destroyed. Private households and cars were damaged. Some buildings were destroyed to the ground.

In addition, the occupiers launched drone strikes on the territory of Sumy. A one-storey warehouse was damaged, injuring an employee, as well as a multi-storey residential building.

Read more: At night, enemy attacked Sumy community with drones: industrial facilities hit, one person wounded

Sumy region
Photo: National Police of Ukraine
