Consequences of Russian strikes on Sumy region: kindergarten, primary school and high-rise buildings damaged. Two people injured. PHOTOS

Nearly 60 attacks were recorded over the course of the day, with over 40 localities in the region coming under fire. Sumy and Shostka districts suffered the most attacks.

One civilian was wounded in the shelling. Warehouses, an apartment building, and a cargo terminal were destroyed. Private households and cars were damaged. Some buildings were destroyed to the ground.

In addition, the occupiers launched drone strikes on the territory of Sumy. A one-storey warehouse was damaged, injuring an employee, as well as a multi-storey residential building.

Photo: National Police of Ukraine

