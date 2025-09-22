Russians have converted "Molniya" attack UAV into mothership drone, - serviceman. PHOTOS

Drone Industry

The Russian military has converted the Molniya kamikaze drone into a mothership drone capable of carrying other FPV UAVs.

This was reported by a radio technology specialist, military officer Serhii Beskrestnov (Flash), Censor.NET informs.

The military said that instead of a warhead, there are reinforced batteries.

"What distinguishes us from the enemy in terms of UAVs. We have dozens of types of drones for various purposes. They have the basic deepstrike Shahed and the basic mass-produced cheap Molniya wing.



They are conducting experiments on the purpose, control and usage of both," he noted.

