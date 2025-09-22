Huge stocks of ruscists’ UAVs and ammunition in occupied Luhansk region destroyed, - General Staff of AFU

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have struck at the Russian occupiers' UAV and ammunition depots.

This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"According to confirmed information, the enemy tried to organise the delivery of ammunition of various types to the 17th Tank Regiment of the 70th Motorised Infantry Division near the temporarily occupied Bohdanivka, Luhansk region, as well as to distribute more than 19,000 UAVs of various types for the needs of the occupation army operating in Donetsk region.



The trucks delivered tens of thousands of mines, grenades and ammunition of various types, thousands of rounds for tanks (including high-precision ZUBK-14) and artillery shells to the field staff of the tank regiment," they said.

In the second case, the cargo consisted of various UAVs ("Molniya", "Boomerang", "Vandal Novgorodsky", "Gorynych" and others) and related equipment (batteries, communication modules and video transmitters).

Destruction of warehouses

On 29 August, soldiers of the OSGT "Dnipro" struck at a logistics centre for the distribution of drones, destroying huge stocks of Russian attack UAVs.

On 18 September, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine attacked a regimental ammunition warehouse of the Russian occupation forces in Luhansk region.

"In addition to the ammunition, enemy vehicles also burned down," the General Staff added.

