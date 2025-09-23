Day in Donetsk region: Bilozerka, Druzhkivka and Kostiantynivka under enemy attack, 3 people killed, many wounded. PHOTOS

Yesterday, 22 September 2025, Russian troops intensively shelled three districts of Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

Pokrovsk district

According to the RMA, 2 people died in Bilozerske.

Kramatorsk district

According to Filashkin, a house and 3 outbuildings were damaged in Lyman. In Raihorodok of Mykolaivka community, 2 people were injured, a shop and 2 cars were damaged. An outbuilding was damaged in Spasko-Mykhailivka of the Novodonetsk community. In Andriivka, 3 houses, a shop and 2 cars were damaged. In Druzhkivka, 2 people were injured, 5 multi-storey buildings, 7 cars, a gas pipeline and a power line were damaged; a person was injured in Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka. In Kostiantynivka, 1 person was killed and 3 wounded, 22 multi-storey buildings, 5 private houses, 2 administrative buildings and a coffee shop were damaged.

Bakhmut district

Two houses were damaged in Siversk.















