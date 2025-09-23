Using ladder to Moldova: attempt to smuggle men across border uncovered in Bukovyna, - SBGS. VIDEO+PHOTO

Border guards of the Chernivtsi detachment prevented the illegal smuggling of two men across the border with Moldova.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

A local resident used a messenger to find "clients" and took them to the border at the "Sokyriany" department site in his own car. The man planned to smuggle them across the border using a ladder to overcome the barrier fence.

The offenders were detained at the very beginning of the route. It turned out that the residents of Poltava and Chernivtsi regions agreed to pay the organiser USD 4,000 each.

The organiser was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine. The offence was registered in the URPTI under Art. 332 of the Criminal Code. Administrative materials were drawn up against the two detainees.

