Swimming across Tysa to Romania: channel for smuggling men across border has been exposed in Zakarpattia - State Border Guard Service. VIDEO+PHOTOS
In Zakarpattia, border guards uncovered a channel for trafficking men abroad.
This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, two residents of Kyiv were detained on the outskirts of the village of Vodytsia, Rakhiv district, who tried to smuggle five men from the Dnipro, Poltava, and Kyiv regions, aged 25 to 46, to Romania.
According to the investigation, the smugglers were accompanying a Volkswagen car with customers on two cross-country motorcycles. According to the plan, the men were to leave the car near the state border and swim across the Tisa River. The cost of such a service was between USD 10,000 and 20,000 each.
The offenders tried to escape, but were detained after being chased. Criminal proceedings were opened against the organisers under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code. The men who planned to illegally cross the border were drawn up protocols under Part 2 of Article 204-1 of the Code of Administrative Offences.
