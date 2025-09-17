Enemy uses KABs before sending in infantry – SBGS

Russian forces are dropping guided aerial bombs (KABs) in an effort to destroy Ukrainian fortifications before sending in infantry.

As reported by Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was stated by Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS).

The situation is most intense in the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Siversk directions.

"Daily assaults on SBGS positions are preceded by heavy shelling, including air strikes—the enemy drops guided aerial bombs, trying to level our fortifications before throwing infantry into battle," the spokesperson said.

According to him, the State Border Guard Service is actively strengthening its capabilities, particularly in the use of strike unmanned aerial systems. As a result, Russian assault groups are taking losses on the approaches to Ukrainian positions.

"We are ramping up armaments, especially reconnaissance-and-strike drones. This enables us to inflict significant losses on the enemy before they approach our infantry on the front line. Our task is to save our soldiers’ lives and neutralize the threat at a distance," the spokesperson added.

He noted that this tactic helps minimize Ukrainian casualties and significantly slows the enemy’s offensive actions.

