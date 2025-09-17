Father of murdered Ukrainian woman Zarutska has already arrived in United States - SBGS

The information that Ukrainian border guards allegedly did not allow Iryna Zarutska's father to attend the funeral in the United States is not true. The man has already arrived in America.

This was reported by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andrii Demchenko, during a briefing at Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that all previous reports and comments in the media, in particular with reference to foreign media, are false. "The father of this girl was not refused at the checkpoints, and he had not previously been registered at the checkpoints to leave Ukraine," Demchenko emphasized.

The SBGS spokesperson also clarified that Irina's father was provided with the necessary consular assistance and helped with the paperwork for leaving on humanitarian grounds. As a result, he was able to travel to the United States and say goodbye to his daughter.

Demchenko expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased and called on the media to publish only verified information to avoid spreading fakes and unnecessary panic among citizens.

What is known about the murder of Iryna Zarutska?

The Charlotte Police Department reported the murder of Iryna Zarutska on August 23, 2025.

According to law enforcement, the 23-year-old girl was fatally stabbed. A video of the attack was also posted online.

The suspect in the attack, 34-year-old DeCarlos Brown Jr. was arrested. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Brown was charged with first-degree murder.

The GoFundMe platform, which raises funds for Irina's family, states that the girl came to the United States because of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Later, US President Donald Trump said he would soon learn all the details of the case.

Trump also expressed his condolences to the family of Iryna Zarutska.

The administration of US President Donald Trump has accused the US liberal media of covering up the murder of Irina Zarutskaya in North Carolina.