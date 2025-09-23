2 547 3
Tripwire with live grenade found in forest in Kyiv region. PHOTO
Sappers defused an RGD-5 combat grenade, which was mounted on a tripwire and fixed to a tree in a forest in the Bucha district of Kyiv region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.
Rescuers remind: if you find suspicious objects, do not inspect or move them yourself. Immediately report the find by calling "101".
