ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9615 visitors online
News Photo Explosion of grenade
2 547 3

Tripwire with live grenade found in forest in Kyiv region. PHOTO

Sappers defused an RGD-5 combat grenade, which was mounted on a tripwire and fixed to a tree in a forest in the Bucha district of Kyiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

Rescuers remind: if you find suspicious objects, do not inspect or move them yourself. Immediately report the find by calling "101".

See more: Grenade exploded in apartment in high-rise building in Odesa: man was killed. PHOTO

Combat grenade in Kyiv region
Combat grenade in Kyiv region

Author: 

grenade (102) Kyyivska region (743) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (890) Buchanskyy district (44)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 