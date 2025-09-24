Enemy struck Kharkiv and Chuhuiiv district with drones, damaging civilian infrastructure and causing casualties. VIDEO+PHOTOS

As a result of enemy attacks using strike UAVs, numerous fires broke out in the Kharkiv region, with victims.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

As noted, 4 fires broke out in Kharkiv in the Kholodnohirskyi district. A shop building, an outbuilding and other objects were on fire. Private houses and cars were damaged. One person was injured.

Chuhuiv district was also under attack.

"A residential building and outbuildings caught fire in the village of Buhaivka. In Chuhuiv, a residential building, a garage and cars were on fire at two addresses. A person was injured," the rescuers added.







Rescuers and equipment of the State Emergency Service were engaged in the aftermath.