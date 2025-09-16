Story of fallen guardsman Anton Voitenko: he was one of those who stopped bombing of Kharkiv in 2022. VIDEO

Anton Voitenko was among those who downed a Russian Su-34 over Kharkiv in March 2022, after which Russian aircraft stopped entering the city. The National Guard serviceman took part in the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO), served with the National Guard’s Spartan Brigade and with the "Solidarity" unit of DIU, and helped defend the skies over Kharkiv, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. On 14 August 2025, he was killed during a combat mission.

As reported by Censor.NET, Suspilne Kharkiv spoke with Voitenko’s relatives and comrades-in-arms about his military path, his aspirations, and the number of Russian aerial targets he destroyed.

