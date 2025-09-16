Russia attacked Kharkiv with "shaheds": there are casualties (updated). PHOTOS

Russian occupiers are attacking Kharkiv with drones.

This was announced by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.

"Kharkiv is attacked by enemy UAVs. We are finding out the details," the mayor said.

It is preliminarily known that the UAV struck on the border of Slobidskyi and Osnovianskyi districts. The consequences are being clarified.

It is noted that another enemy drone is hovering over Kharkiv.

"We have preliminary information about two people injured in Slobidskyi district as a result of an enemy drone strike," the mayor later added.

Later, it became known about three victims.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the RMA, made public the consequences of the enemy attack.

The enemy attacked the city with several UAVs, some of which were shot down.

"One of the hits was recorded in Slobidskyi district. The shelling damaged the roof and one of the ceilings of a two-storey administrative building.



According to preliminary information, there were no casualties in the building. The search and rescue operation is still ongoing.



Two people were injured who were outside at the time of the strike. Their condition is assessed as light," he said.

As of 1 p.m., four casualties have been reported.

Photo: Kharkiv RMA

Photo: Kharkiv RMA

Photo: Kharkiv RMA

Photo: Kharkiv RMA

Photo: Kharkiv RMA

Photo: Kharkiv RMA

Photo: Kharkiv RMA

Photo: Kharkiv RMA

Photo: Kharkiv RMA

Read more: Russia attacked with 113 "shaheds": 89 targets neutralised. INFOGRAPHICS