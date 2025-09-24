Day in Donetsk region: 3 people killed and 8 wounded in Russian strikes, houses and cars damaged. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled three districts of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsky district

In Dobropillia, 2 houses were damaged as a result of an attack by the occupiers.

Kramatorsk district

In Lyman, 2 houses and 2 buses were damaged, 11 summer houses were destroyed. In Yampol, 2 houses and 5 outbuildings were destroyed. A house and a car were damaged in Orikhuvatka of the Mykolaivka district, and an administrative building was damaged in Rai-Oleksandrivka. In Sloviansk, a person was injured and a car was damaged. In Kramatorsk, 6 multi-storey buildings were damaged. In Illinivka, 1 person was killed and 2 wounded, 2 houses were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, 2 people were killed and 5 injured, 7 multi-storey buildings, 3 private houses, 2 shops, 3 cars, and a motorcycle were damaged.

The Bakhmut district

Two houses in Siversk were damaged by Russian shelling.

In total, Russians fired 24 times at localities in Donetsk region over the past 24 hours. 313 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 78 children.







