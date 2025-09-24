Occupiers struck Kharkiv and nine other uninhabited areas: four people were wounded, houses, administrative buildings and cars were damaged. PHOTOS

Over the past day, the city of Kharkiv and 9 settlements of the Kharkiv region were attacked by the enemy. Four people were injured as a result of the occupiers' attack.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov, reported this on Telegram.

A 24-year-old man was injured in Kharkiv; a 38-year-old woman was injured in the city of Chuhuiv, and an 87-year-old man and an 85-year-old woman were injured in the village of Prudyanka in the Dergachiv community.

The enemy attacked the Kholodnohirsky and Shevchenkivsky districts of Kharkiv with 18 UAVs.

The enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region: 2 KABs, 22 Geranium-2 UAVs, 1 FPV drone, and 3 UAVs (type to be determined).

Civilian infrastructure was damaged and destroyed:

in Kharkiv, private houses, an administrative building, an outbuilding, a shop, and 4 cars were damaged;

in the Kharkiv district - 10 private houses, outbuildings (Prudyanka village), outbuilding (Ruska Lozova village) were damaged;

in the Kupyansk district - an apartment building (Kupyansk), a private house (Osynove village), private houses, outbuildings, a garage, power lines (Staroviivka village) were damaged;

in the Izium district - an apartment building was damaged (Borova village), grass was burning (Yakovenkove village);

in the Chuhuiv district - 4 private houses, 3 cars, an outbuilding, power lines (Chuhuiv town), a private house (Buhaivka village) were damaged.

The transit evacuation point in Lozova received 204 people overnight. There are 67 people left. A total of 4129 people have been registered at the point since its opening.







