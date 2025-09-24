Illegal sand extraction exposed in Zhytomyr region: damage to environment amounts to 68 million hryvnias. PHOTOS
Illegal sand mining has been uncovered in Zhytomyr region: environmental damage amounts to more than UAH 68 million.
Environmental prosecutors have found that a 34-year-old head of a company in the Zhytomyr region organised illegal mining of a local mineral, Censor.NET reports.
During 2024, the company illegally extracted 68,745 cubic metres of sand without special permits for mining and subsoil use.
The director was served a notice of suspicion of illegal use of subsoil.
