Traded in cars imported from abroad as humanitarian aid for Armed Forces of Ukraine: woman detained in Kyiv - Office of Prosecutor General. PHOTOS

A 47-year-old woman who organised the illegal sale of cars imported to Ukraine as humanitarian aid for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been served with a notice of suspicion.

This is reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, Censor.NET reports.

It was established that a resident of Kyiv region had been importing cars for the Armed Forces of Ukraine for a long time under the guise of a charity fund that worked only "on paper". The cars were imported as humanitarian aid, but the military did not receive them. She sold the imported cars through ads on social media and the OLX platform.

The woman tried to sell 3 cars. She was detained while receiving money in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine.

A total of 4 cars were seized from the suspect during the searches, including a Peugeot Boxer, a Suzuki Grand Vitara, a KIA Sorento, and a BMW, which she kept for herself.

Her actions are classified under Part 3 of Article 201-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 7 years with confiscation of property.



