Deputy Prosecutor General Mustetsa submitted his resignation after investigation into his family’s wealth, - media

Deputy Prosecutor General Ihor Mustetsa has submitted his resignation.

This is reported by UP, citing sources in the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET reports.

According to the publication's sources, Mustetsa wrote a letter of resignation of his own free will and will leave office on 8 September.

Mustetsa has been Deputy Prosecutor General since April 2020. He took up the post under Iryna Venediktova, having previously worked as the first deputy prosecutor of the Chernivtsi region.

Earlier, the hromadske media outlet published an investigation stating that during the full-scale war, relatives of the Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Ihor Mustetsa, became owners of luxury real estate and purchased expensive cars worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

In particular, it was reported that at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Deputy Prosecutor General Igor Mustetsa's father Vasyl Mustetsa took $1,100,000 and €100,000 to Romania without declaring the cash.

The investigation also stated that in the autumn of 2022, the sister of Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ihor Mustetsa, Natalia Antoniuk, became the owner of an apartment in the French Quarter-2 residential complex in Kyiv. The property, worth over UAH 2.5 million, was gifted to her by a retired neighbour who has no business.