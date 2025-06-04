Deputy Prosecutor General Mustetsa’s father took over $1 million abroad at start of full-scale invasion – investigation

At the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Vasyl Mustetsa — the father of Deputy Prosecutor General Ihor Mustetsa — transported $1.1 million and €100,000 in cash to Romania without declaring it.

This was revealed in an investigation by Hromadske, as reported by Censor.NET.

According to journalists, on March 26, 2022, Mustetsa Sr. crossed the border into Romania via the Porubne–Siret checkpoint. He was carrying $1.1 million and €100,000 in undeclared cash.

That same day, the official’s father returned to Ukraine.

Customs authorities discovered the undeclared funds and fined him 1,700 UAH. However, he challenged the fine in court.

According to the investigation, by coincidence, Deputy Prosecutor General Ihor Mustetsa listed a new Romanian bank account belonging to his wife in his 2022 asset declaration. He has continued to declare the account annually. While the account holds only €15,000, investigators note that the timing of its opening and the choice of country curiously align with his father's cross-border trip.

Vasyl Mustetsa, the deputy prosecutor’s father, has been registered as an individual entrepreneur since 2017. His primary area of activity is construction, not trade. In 2024, he became a co-founder of the construction firm "V.D. GROUP KOLOMYIA," which posted a loss of nearly 100,000 UAH in its first year.

His business partner in the company is Vasyl Kavlak, an entrepreneur based in Ivano-Frankivsk. Kavlak is also engaged in business with Iryna Kiper, the wife of Odesa Regional Governor Oleh Kiper. Together, they are building the largest apartment-hotel in Ukraine — with 800 units.

In addition, Vasyl Mustetsa has held shares in several other companies. Between 2021 and 2024, his official annual income increased from over 1 million UAH to more than 4.5 million UAH.

Earlier reports indicated that during the full-scale war, relatives of Ukraine’s Deputy Prosecutor General Ihor Mustetsa acquired luxury real estate and purchased high-end vehicles worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

