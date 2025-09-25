Enemy shelled Dnipropetrovsk region: two wounded, five drones destroyed. PHOTO

During the evening and night, Russian troops attacked the Nikopol, Marhanets, and Pokrovsk districts with artillery and drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Serhii Lysak.

"In the Nikopol district, the enemy used Grad multiple rocket launchers, artillery, and drones, terrorising the district centre, Marhanetska and Pokrovska communities.

According to updated data, the number of casualties increased: a 68-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man were wounded. In the Pokrovske community, an FPV drone damaged a private house and an outbuilding.

Drones were also sent to the communities of the Synelnykove district. In Pokrovska, a private house caught fire, and in Ukrainska, dry grass caught fire.

The defenders of the sky destroyed 5 enemy drones over the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Air Command reported.

Photo: Shelling of the Nikopol district / Serhii Lysak

