Persons who attempted to take possession of land of National Museum in Pirogovo were exposed. PHOTOS

Under the procedural supervision of prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office, the organiser and accomplice of the illegal land acquisition scheme on the territory of the National Museum of Folk Architecture and Life of Ukraine in Pyrohiv were served a notice of suspicion.

It is about the head and employee of a private company who developed and implemented a plan to illegally obtain a 1.5-hectare land plot in state ownership and in permanent use by the museum, Censor.NET reports.

To do this, the head of the company produced forged technical passports, certificates and acts of acceptance and transfer and, on their basis, registered ownership of real estate with a total area of more than 8,000 square metres. After that, he held a meeting of the company's shareholders, included the fictitious objects in the charter capital and tried to draw up land management documentation.

They did not have time to fully implement their plan - the illegal actions were exposed by law enforcement officers in cooperation with the museum's management - the land was seized, and the state did not suffer losses of more than UAH 10 million.







