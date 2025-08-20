Director ofKyiv Fortress Museum is suspected of paying almost 1.2 million for uncompleted repairs

The director of the Kyiv Fortress Museum signed certificates of completion for a number of contracts, knowing full well that the work had not been done.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutors from the Pechersk District Prosecutor's Office in Kyiv have announced that the director general of the National Historical and Architectural Museum "Kyiv Fortress" is under investigation. She is suspected of embezzling budget funds allocated for the renovation of the Kyiv Fortress museum.

I knew that the work had not been done

It has been established that the suspect signed certificates of completion for a number of contracts, knowing full well that the work had not been performed.

As a result, the city of Kyiv suffered losses totaling nearly 1.2 million hryvnia.

The actions of the Director General of the National Historical and Architectural Museum "Kyiv Fortress" were classified under Part 4 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – misappropriation of budget funds through abuse of her official position.