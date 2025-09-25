SSU detained leadership of the "renewed MSEC" in Odesa region, which was making money from draft dodgers. PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine dismantled another scheme of mobilisation evasion in southern Ukraine. As a result of complex measures in Odesa region, the SSU detained the head and two members of a local expert team for assessing the daily functioning of a person (formerly the MSEC) who were selling fake medical certificates.

For amounts starting from USD 3,000, they issued groundless conclusions for evaders about the alleged presence of serious illnesses with the subsequent establishment of a disability group, Censor.NET reports.

To "stamp" the fake medical documents, the organiser of the fraud involved members of the expert team - the head cardiologist and a medical registrar. It was documented how they received "orders" from at least fifty clients who hoped to avoid conscription or resign from the service.

SSU officers detained all three suspects red-handed when they were receiving another bribe for fake medical reports. During the searches, the SSU found draft records, personal files of the recruits and smartphones with evidence of illegal activity.

The SSU investigators have now served them with a notice of suspicion: the offenders are in custody. They face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.









