SSU employee and two individuals who demanded $300,000 bribe will stand trial, - NABU

The NABU and SAPO have referred to court cases involving the head of the Department for the Protection of National Statehood of the SSU and two other individuals accused of extortion.

This was reported by the NABU press service, according to Censor.NET.

"According to the investigation, the SSU official and his accomplices demanded $300,000 from a person whom he was investigating in a case involving the illegal transfer of conscripts abroad. In exchange, he promised to destroy part of the case materials and disclose the facts that had already been established. In case of refusal, he threatened to take measures to bring the person to criminal responsibility under more severe articles against the foundations of national security," the statement said.

It is noted that the participants were exposed after receiving part of the illegal benefit in the amount of $72,000.

As a reminder, on July 22, the SSU stated that this was a fact exposed in 2024.

"The Main Directorate of Internal Security of the SSU and investigators of the National Police caught the bribe-taker red-handed while transferring funds. Subsequently, this criminal proceeding was transferred to the investigators of the State Bureau of Investigations, and later, given the large amount of the bribe, to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine," they said at the time.

