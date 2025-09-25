Searches of former NABU employees are not related to pressure on anti-corruption bodies - SSU

The SSU denied that the searches of Ukrzaliznytsia officials are related to pressure on the independence of anti-corruption institutions.

This is stated in the statement of the Security Service, informs Censor.NET.

"On September 25, the Security Service of Ukraine began a series of court-sanctioned searches in criminal proceedings regarding abuses in the field of freight transportation at Ukrzaliznytsia. Investigative and operational measures are carried out exclusively at the offices of officials of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia and private entrepreneurs who are defendants in the relevant criminal proceedings.

The searches of Ukrzaliznytsia officials are not related to "pressure on the independence of anti-corruption institutions," as their representatives stated today. All measures are taking place in compliance with the legislation of Ukraine," the statement says.

The Service added that any abuses in the field of railway communication, which plays a key role in the logistics of the Security and Defense Forces, the supply of weapons and cargo to the front, are unacceptable.

On September 25, the NABU reported that the SSU is conducting investigative actions against former detectives of the Bureau, who are currently employees of Ukrzaliznytsia.

Read more: SSU is conducting investigative actions against former NABU detectives, - Bureau’s statement