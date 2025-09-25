$14,000 for disability and "military service exemption certificate" for conscript: lawyer and two accomplices exposed. PHOTOS

Under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General’s Office, a lawyer from Zaporizhzhia and two of her accomplices have been charged with illegally smuggling people across Ukraine’s state border.

It was established that for USD 14,000, the suspects arranged for a conscript to be certified as disabled. With a fictitious diagnosis, he could receive a "military service exemption certificate" that would allow him to cross the state border of Ukraine without restrictions, Censor.NET reports.

Alternatively, the suspects also offered to smuggle individuals across the state border outside official checkpoints or in violation of the established border-crossing procedure. This "service" was priced at USD 8,000 but would have allowed only a single crossing.

A decision is pending on the preventive measures to be applied to the suspects.













