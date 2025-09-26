ENG
News Photo Shelling of the Donetsk region
408 0

Day in Donetsk region: high-rise building destroyed, shops, houses and pharmacy damaged. PHOTO

Yesterday, Russian troops shelled three districts of the Donetsk region. There were no reports of casualties during the day.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district

A multi-storey building was destroyed in Rodynske.

Kramatorsk district

Two shops, a pharmacy, and a coffee shop were damaged in Lyman. An industrial area was shelled in Sloviansk. In Druzhkivka, 1 building was destroyed and 5 damaged; in Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, a building was damaged.

Bakhmut district.

Two houses were damaged in Siversk. In total, Russians fired 7 times at the settlements of Donetsk region over the last day. 608 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 88 children.

Donetsk region

Author: 

Russian Army (10081) shoot out (14873) Donetsk region (4551) Bakhmutskyy district (416) Kramatorskyy district (592) Pokrovskyy district (775)
