Russian drone destroyed gas service vehicle that was on its way to conduct inspection after shelling of Sumy region. PHOTOS
In the Sumy region, Russian troops attacked a gas service vehicle with a drone that was on its way to inspect the area after a previous strike.
This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET informs.
Around 4:00 a.m., the occupiers dropped guided aerial bombs on the residential buildings of the Stetske starostat of the Sumy community. The attack damaged about ten houses.
Three hours later, a Russian drone hit a gas service vehicle. The employees heard the drone approaching and managed to hide, so they were not injured. Instead, the car burned down completely.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password