Russian drone destroyed gas service vehicle that was on its way to conduct inspection after shelling of Sumy region. PHOTOS

In the Sumy region, Russian troops attacked a gas service vehicle with a drone that was on its way to inspect the area after a previous strike.

This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET informs.

Around 4:00 a.m., the occupiers dropped guided aerial bombs on the residential buildings of the Stetske starostat of the Sumy community. The attack damaged about ten houses.

Three hours later, a Russian drone hit a gas service vehicle. The employees heard the drone approaching and managed to hide, so they were not injured. Instead, the car burned down completely.

