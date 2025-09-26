Occupiers strike shopping mall in Kharkiv with drone: four injured. PHOTO

On September 26, Russian forces launched a drone strike on a shopping mall in Kharkiv, leaving people injured.

The attack was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov and regional governor Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET said.

According to Terekhov, a enemy drone hit the roof of a shopping mall in Kharkiv’s Kyivskyi district. Preliminary reports suggest the occupiers used a Molniya UAV.

"An enemy UAV hit the roof of a furniture store in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. At the moment, we know about two victims. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance. The State Emergency Service units are working at the scene," Syniehubov said at 5:58 p.m.

"The number of casualties has increased as a result of an enemy UAV 'hit' in Kyivskyi district. According to the latest data, medics are providing assistance to three women," the official said at 6:08 p.m.

"The number of people injured in Kharkiv as a result of an enemy drone strike has increased to 4 people," said Syniehubov at 6:16 p.m.

The shelling also damaged a municipal bus with passengers. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

