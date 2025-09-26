Russians injure six in Dnipropetrovsk region, Nikopol and Synelnykove districts under attack. PHOTOS

Throughout September 26, Russian forces shelled settlements in the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, leaving several people injured.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration (RMA), Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

Nikopol district

Five people were injured in enemy attacks on the Nikopol area. The victims are women aged 86, 76, 71, and 62. All of them received medical assistance and will be treated on an outpatient basis.

Throughout the day, the enemy attacked the district with artillery and drones, targeting the communities of Nikopol, Pokrovske, and Chervonohryhorivka. Damage was reported at a local enterprise. Three private houses, a five-story apartment building, and an unused facility were damaged. Several vehicles were hit, and a power line was also affected.

Photo: Serhii Lysak, Head of the RMA / Telegram channel

Synelnykove district

In the Pokrovske community of Synelnykove district, an 88-year-old man was injured in a UAV strike.

The attack also caused fires in three private homes and a farm building. A truck and a gas station were damaged. Another blaze broke out in the Slovianka community.

