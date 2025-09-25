Russians strike Nikopol and Synelnykove districts: houses, gas station and cars damaged. PHOTOS

During the day on 25 September, Russian troops struck the settlements of the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, causing destruction.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, during the day, Nikopol district was under enemy fire. The enemy fired at Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka and Pokrov communities with fpv drones and heavy artillery.

The enemy attacks damaged infrastructure, 2 private houses, a petrol station and a car. There was a fire, which was extinguished by the emergency services.

Read more: Russia attacked scooter with FPV drone in Kherson region: two dead

Photo: Head of the RMA Serhii Lysak / telegram channel

In the Synelnykove district, Russians attacked the Mezhova community with a drone. The fire engulfed the house of the locals. The fire was extinguished.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: 5 people killed and 17 wounded in enemy strikes, houses and administrative buildings damaged. PHOTOS

It is noted that there were no casualties everywhere.

Photo: Head of the RMA Serhii Lysak / telegram channel

Photo: Head of the RMA Serhii Lysak / telegram channel

Photo: Head of the RMA Serhii Lysak / telegram channel

Photo: Head of the RMA Serhii Lysak / telegram channel

Photo: Head of the RMA Serhii Lysak / telegram channel