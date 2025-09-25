ENG
Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
Russians strike Nikopol and Synelnykove districts: houses, gas station and cars damaged. PHOTOS

During the day on 25 September, Russian troops struck the settlements of the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, causing destruction.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, during the day, Nikopol district was under enemy fire. The enemy fired at Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka and Pokrov communities with fpv drones and heavy artillery.

The enemy attacks damaged infrastructure, 2 private houses, a petrol station and a car. There was a fire, which was extinguished by the emergency services.

Shelling of Nikopol region on 25 September
Photo: Head of the RMA Serhii Lysak / telegram channel

In the Synelnykove district, Russians attacked the Mezhova community with a drone. The fire engulfed the house of the locals. The fire was extinguished.

It is noted that there were no casualties everywhere.

Shelling of Nikopol region on 25 September
Photo: Head of the RMA Serhii Lysak / telegram channel
Shelling of Nikopol region on 25 September
Photo: Head of the RMA Serhii Lysak / telegram channel
Shelling of Nikopol region on 25 September
Photo: Head of the RMA Serhii Lysak / telegram channel
Shelling of Nikopol region on 25 September
Photo: Head of the RMA Serhii Lysak / telegram channel
Shelling of Nikopol region on 25 September
Photo: Head of the RMA Serhii Lysak / telegram channel
Shelling of Nikopol region on 25 September
Photo: Head of the RMA Serhii Lysak / telegram channel

