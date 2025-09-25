ENG
News Shelling of the Kherson region
Russia attacked scooter with FPV drone in Kherson region: two dead

Russians hit a scooter in the Kherson region. Two people died.

Russian troops struck civilians in the Kherson region with a drone, killing two men.

This was reported by the press service of the regional prosecutor's office, according to Censor.NET.

At around 5 a.m., Russian occupiers attacked a scooter moving near the village of Lvove with an FPV drone.

The strike killed two men, aged 68 and 45, who were moving along the road.

