Russia attacked scooter with FPV drone in Kherson region: two dead
Russian troops struck civilians in the Kherson region with a drone, killing two men.
This was reported by the press service of the regional prosecutor's office, according to Censor.NET.
At around 5 a.m., Russian occupiers attacked a scooter moving near the village of Lvove with an FPV drone.
The strike killed two men, aged 68 and 45, who were moving along the road.
