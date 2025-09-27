Russians targeted a civilian infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia: there are casualties, and nearly 9,000 subscribers are without power(updated). PHOTOS
On the evening of 26 September, Russian occupants attacked the Zaporizhzhia region with drones. There was a hit on a civilian infrastructure facility, with preliminary reports of injuries.
The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
"Russians hit a civilian infrastructure facility. There are preliminary casualties. More information later," the official said at 11:22 p.m.
Earlier, explosions were reported in the Zaporizhzhia region amid an attack by enemy UAVs.
Update.
Later, Fedorov said that the Russians had struck at least two times in Zaporizhzhia. A shop building was partially destroyed.
The enemy attack also left almost 9,000 Zaporizhzhia subscribers without electricity.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password