Russians targeted a civilian infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia: there are casualties, and nearly 9,000 subscribers are without power(updated). PHOTOS

On the evening of 26 September, Russian occupants attacked the Zaporizhzhia region with drones. There was a hit on a civilian infrastructure facility, with preliminary reports of injuries.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Russians hit a civilian infrastructure facility. There are preliminary casualties. More information later," the official said at 11:22 p.m.

Earlier, explosions were reported in the Zaporizhzhia region amid an attack by enemy UAVs.

Update.

Later, Fedorov said that the Russians had struck at least two times in Zaporizhzhia. A shop building was partially destroyed.

The enemy attack also left almost 9,000 Zaporizhzhia subscribers without electricity.

