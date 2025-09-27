Day in Chernihiv region: strikes on energy infrastructure. Man was wounded. PHOTO

Over the past day, Russian proxies fired 36 times at 21 localities in the Chernihiv region. Residential buildings, energy facilities, and an agricultural enterprise were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Viacheslav Chaus.

"In Novhorod-Siverskyi district, an enemy FPV drone hit the yard of a local resident, a 32-year-old civilian man. He is in the hospital. His condition is moderate.

In the Koriukivka district, a drone attack damaged a household and destroyed a barn.

In the Chernihiv district, in addition to energy facilities, the enemy attacked an agricultural enterprise, causing a fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire.

Photo: Viacheslav Chaus / RMA

