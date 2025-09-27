Fragment of unknown drone was found in nature reserve in Estonia. PHOTO

This morning, a local resident found a wreckage of an unknown drone in the territory of a protected area in the Pärnu County of Estonia.

According to preliminary information, it is a part of a large drone that could have washed ashore from the sea.

The Security Police (KaPo), the Police and Border Guard Board, and the Rescue Department are working at the scene to collect evidence of how the foreign drone part ended up on the Estonian coast and under what circumstances it got into the sea.

It is noted that there is currently no information confirming that the drone was in Estonian airspace or crashed.

"At this time, there is no reason to believe that the drone flew into Estonia or posed a threat to flight safety, and according to available data, it did not contain explosives. Nevertheless, the KaPo is checking the circumstances of the incident as part of the criminal proceedings initiated in 2022 to collect evidence of Russia's aggression against Ukraine. If necessary, we will also share information with partners from other countries," said Prosecutor Taavi Pern.

