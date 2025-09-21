Ukraine wants to speak at UN Security Council meeting convened by Estonia - Sybiha

Ukraine has asked South Korea, which holds the presidency of the UN Security Council, to speak at a meeting convened by Estonia over the violation of its airspace by Russian aircraft.

This was announced on the social network X by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha, Censor.NET reports.

"For the first time in 34 years, Estonia has requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council. This demonstrates the unprecedented scale of the threats that aggressive Russia poses to the stability of Europe," Sybiha said.

The minister added that Ukraine "requested the presidency of the Republic of Korea to participate in the meeting and present our position."

"We support the friendly Estonia in calling for a decisive and united response to Russia's ongoing destabilization of international peace and security," the Foreign Minister emphasized.

Earlier it was reported that the UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday, September 22, regarding Russia's violation of Estonian airspace.

Intrusion of Russian aircraft into Estonian airspace

On September 19, three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets flew into Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland without permission and stayed there for 12 minutes.

The head of EU diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, condemned the violation of Estonian airspace by three Russian fighter jets.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called on EU leaders to approve the 19th package of sanctions against Russia as soon as possible.

Due to the incident, Estonia asked for NATO's advice.

The Russian Defense Ministry, in its black letter, said that its MiGs allegedly "did not violate" Estonian airspace.