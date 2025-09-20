Estonia shows trajectory of Russian fighter jets over country. MAP

The Estonian Ministry of Defense has shown a map of the movement of Russian MiG-31 fighters, which shows violations of the country's airspace.

As noted, the violation took place over the Gulf of Finland.

Three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets flew parallel to the state border from east to west and entered the airspace at a depth of less than 10 km. They were escorted by NATO aircraft.

As a reminder, on September 19, three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets flew into Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland without permission, staying there for 12 minutes.

The head of EU diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, condemned the violation of Estonian airspace by three Russian fighter jets.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called on EU leaders to approve the 19th package of sanctions against Russia as soon as possible.

Due to the incident, Estonia asked for NATO's advice.

The Russian Defense Ministry, in its black letter, said that its MiGs allegedly "did not violate" Estonian airspace.